Volunteers clean waterbody near Tiruchi

Volunteers undertake mass cleaning drive at Kollankulam near Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Over 100 volunteers joined hands with Tiruchi Corporation to clean Kollankulam near Edamalaipattipudur, here on Saturday.

Volunteers from NGOs such as VOICE Trust, Bhumi and Sneham, students of Srimad Andavan Arts And Science College, municipal workers, and the public participated in the drive. The initiative also received support from the Environment and Forest departments.

The garbage lying in the water body was removed. The waste was collected in two trucks and were disposed of. To create an eco-friendly environment, more than 10 tree saplings were planted along the water body.

S.N Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, Ponmalai zone, said the water body would created into a recreational spot for the public to enjoy the natural environment.