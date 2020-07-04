Volleyball complexes inaugurated

TIRUCHI
The beach volleyball and volleyball complexes constructed at Armed Reserve police ground and a traffic island near Anna Stadium in the city were formally inaugurated on Saturday.
Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi inaugurated them.
While the beach volleyball court was constructed at a cost of ₹4.55 lakh, a sum of ₹11.71 lakh was spent for volleyball court under the self-sufficiency scheme. Both of them were provided with floodlights. Traffic island was formed at a cost of ₹14 lakh. Regional Commander of Home Guard A.L. Sirajudeen had contributed 50% of the project cost.
S. Sivarasu, Collector, A. Amalraj, Inspector General of Police, J. Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, H.M. Jayaram, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, Ziaul Haq, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, and officials participated in it.
Mr. Amalraj, who took a special interest to set up the facilities, said that the new sport infrastructure would be useful for the policemen and the people to keep them fit physically and mentally. The beach volleyball court would popularise the sport in Tiruchi. The facilities should be utilised well. Tournaments should be organised frequently, said Mr. Amalraj who was transferred to Chennai from the central region a few days ago.
