Veteran vocalist Tiruchi N. Natarajan honoured

Tiruchi Carnatic Musicians, a forum of young musicians in the city, celebrated the eighth annual TCM Vaibhav 2020 with musical performances here on Sunday.

Veteran vocalist ‘Sangeeta Vidwan’ Tiruchi N. Natarajan was conferred ‘TCM Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the event that was held at Akilandeswari Vidyalaya in Srirangam.

Staff artistes of AIR, mridangam exponent Salem K. Srinivasan and violinist N.C. Madhav read felicitations for Mr. Natarajan and praised his contribution to music over the decades.

M. Balasubramoniam, Director of South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, inaugurated the event and reminisced his longtime association with the city.

He applauded the efforts of young musicians in recognising senior musicians and stressed the importance of youth empowerment in productive ways.

The day-long event saw performances from eight groups including a violin ensemble, solo and group performances and a quiz.

‘Mazhalai Pattalam,’ a musical theatre group from BHEL Satsangh, closed the night with a play titled ‘Naayanmaargal.’