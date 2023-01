VOC portrait desecrated near Karur

January 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KARUR

Unidentified miscreants on Wednesday defaced the portrait of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai at Punavasipatti near Kulithalai. According to sources, the miscreants defaced the portrait with cow dung. As information spread, a large number of residents of Punavasipatti thronged the spot and shouted slogans, demanding action against those responsible for the incident. Lalapettai police pacified them by promising suitable action.

