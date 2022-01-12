Tiruchirapalli

Vivekananda Jayanthi celebrated

Offering floral tributes at public places and homes formed part of the Vivekananda Jayanthi celebrations held in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

While elected representatives – S. Ramalingam, Mayiladuthurai MP, Govi. Chezhian, Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA and G. Anbalagan, Kumbakonam MLA – participated in the event organised by the Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Trust, Kumbakonam, at the Kumbakonam Railway Station, followers of Ramakrishna Math, Thanjavur, performed ‘pushpanjali’ to Swami Vivekananda at their respective houses in and around Thanjavur.

Speaking on the occasion at Kumbakonam Railway Station, Mr.Ramalingam said that renaming the railway station as Swami Vivekananda Railway Station would be a befitting action of honouring the seer.


