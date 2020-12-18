Viswakudi tank ready for visitors with more facilities

₹2-crore allocated by the Tourism Department for creating infrastructure

The Public Works Department has created basic facilities at a location downstream of Viswakudi tank in Perambalur district to attract more number of tourists to the scenic spot. The facilities have been created using ₹2 crore allocated by the Tourism Department.

A rest shed for visitors, separate toilets for men and women, provision of drinking water facility by establishing an overhead water tank and separate parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers are among the slew of facilities created near the sprawling tank. The entire area where the facilities have come up has been fenced.

A watch tower has also been created for the visitors to have an aerial view of the sprawling tank and its surroundings, says a PWD official.

The whole idea of creating the facilities was aimed at attracting more tourists to the Viswakudi tank, the official said. The announcement for creation of basic facilities was made by the Chief Minister during the MGR Centenary celebrations a couple of years ago. Funds were sanctioned by the Tourism Department thereafter and the task of creating the facilities was entrusted with the PWD.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the facilities during his visit to Perambalur on Thursday to review COVID-19 measures and developmental works executed in the district and those that were under way.

The huge tank which has been built across the Kallar at Viswakudi in Veppanthattai block in Perambalur district at an estimated cost of ₹33. 7 crore was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in February 2016. The tank gets water from jungle streams originating in the Semmalai and Pachamalai hills.