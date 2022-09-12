Visually impaired persons stage agitation in Tiruchi

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 12, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visually challenged persons stage a protest in front of Central Bus stand in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

About 40 visually challenged persons on Monday staged a picketing agitation here in support of their demands. They were detained and released later.

Police sources said the agitators owing allegiance to the Joint Action Committee of Associations of Visually Impaired Persons, Tiruchi (Tiruchi Paarvaiyetror Sangankalin Kootu Nadavadikkai Kuzhu) assembled near Central Bus Stand where they staged the stir urging the government to increase the monthly financial assistance given to them from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They wanted the local civic body authorities to accord them permission to run petty shops in public places, said police sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app