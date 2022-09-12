Visually impaired persons stage agitation in Tiruchi

Visually challenged persons stage a protest in front of Central Bus stand in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

About 40 visually challenged persons on Monday staged a picketing agitation here in support of their demands. They were detained and released later.

Police sources said the agitators owing allegiance to the Joint Action Committee of Associations of Visually Impaired Persons, Tiruchi (Tiruchi Paarvaiyetror Sangankalin Kootu Nadavadikkai Kuzhu) assembled near Central Bus Stand where they staged the stir urging the government to increase the monthly financial assistance given to them from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

They wanted the local civic body authorities to accord them permission to run petty shops in public places, said police sources.