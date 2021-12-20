Visually challenged for better treatment on State buses

The visually challenged from Tiruchi on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate here seeking permission to travel in all buses free of cost as per the government order.

Some would not allow them to travel free of cost on long-distance buses or without identification from the government. They had to pay the full fare and they were also charged for luggage if they were travelling to make a living.

“We would be carrying soaps, incense sticks, books to sell on buses and they would restrict it. How are we to earn a living then,” they asked.

Some conductors also made offensive comments poking fun at persons with disabilities and would not allow them to board buses.

Such ill-treatment caused distress and put them in a difficult position, K. Selvam, a visually-impaired man, who led the protest, said.