Visitors to Tiruchi Rail Museum can now enjoy their refreshments at a ‘Restaurant on Coach’

Southern Railway opens ‘Restaurant on Coach’ at the Rail Museum in Tiruchi with surroundings based on railway themes; similar restaurants to be opened in major stations

Published - October 03, 2024 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, inaugurating the ‘Restaurant on Coach’ at the Rail Museum in Tiruchi on Thursday.

M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, inaugurating the ‘Restaurant on Coach’ at the Rail Museum in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A ‘Restaurant on Coach’ to offer a unique dining experience for the general public inside a revamped rail coach was opened on the Tiruchi Rail Museum premises on Thursday. 

Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan inaugurated the Restaurant on Coach in an ambience of railway themes. 

An old broad gauge coach has been refurbished and converted into a restaurant on the rail museum premises to enable the general public to enjoy vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines in a pleasant environment.

The contract to establish and operate this facility was awarded to a Chennai-based private agency for five years during which period the licensee will pay an annual license fee to the railways. Spanning 4,845 sq. ft., including a 1,581 sq. ft. parking area within the museum grounds, the ‘Restaurant on Coach’ provides a hygienic and enjoyable dining option to the public. 

This project is aligned with the “Recycle, Reuse, and Renew” principles of the Swachh Bharat Mission.  The ‘Restaurant on Coach’ will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily catering to museum visitors and the general public, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

Plans were in motion to replicate the ‘Restaurant on Coach’ concept at other key stations in Tiruchi Division, including Puducherry, Villupuram, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur. These expansions aim to bring distinctive dining experiences at these stations enriching the cultural and tourism landscape of the region, the release added. 

