Visitors flock to Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam during summer

The park received over 40,000 visitors in April and May

Published - June 05, 2024 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Butterflies at Tropical Butterfly Conservatory campus at Srirangam in Tiruchi.

Butterflies at Tropical Butterfly Conservatory campus at Srirangam in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Despite the searing summer heat, over 40,000 people visited the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam in the months of April and May, officials have said.

“The Butterfly Park has recorded a visitor footfall of 19,631 in April, and 29,718 persons in May. The summer vacation break brought many family tour groups,” a senior Forest Range official told The Hindu.

The harsh weather did not deter the insects either, said the official. “Butterflies have the ability to survive daytime heat by controlling their wing movements. They also tend to shelter in any moist or green patches in the environment away from the sun, to save themselves from direct exposure,” he said.

Set in a 27-acre site, the conservatory is considered to be Asia’s largest such facility set in a natural habitat. The park is home to 129 species of butterflies throughout the year, and has over 300 types of plants and trees.

The Blue Tiger (Tirumala limniace), Crimson Rose (Pachliopta hector), Emigrant (Catopsilia pomona) and Lime Butterfly (Papilio demoleus) were among the commonly sighted butterfly species at the conservatory this year.

The verdant surroundings also attract many birds, said the official.

The Purple Sunbird (Cinnyris asiaticus), Indian Roller (Coracias benghalensis), White-throated Kingfisher (Halcyon smyrnensis) and Rufous Treepie (Dendrocitta vagabunda), were seen at the park this year.

