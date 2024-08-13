Visitors at Mukkombu complain of lack of basic amenities

:

Lack of basic amenities at the Mukkombu park remains an inconvenience to the crowds that gather at the park.

Mukkombu, the Upper Anicut, is one of the popular picnic spots in Tiruchi district. It attracts a large number of visitors from Tiruchi and Karur districts. The crowd swells on weekends and holidays. According to official sources, nearly 1,500 people visit Mukkombu daily.

The Water Resource Department, responsible for managing the park, has installed bathrooms in the park, but visitors complain that they are insufficient to cater for the needs of the people.

Visitors complained that there were insufficient toilets at Mukkombu as crowds gather there on weekdays which swells over on weekends and holidays. Several of them have expressed concern over the anti-social activities. “Anti-social elements come and get drunk in the bathrooms, and they break the glass bottles in the toilets as well. Since the bathrooms are placed in a remote corner of the park, people tend to feel unsafe when visiting the bathrooms.” said a visitor.

Additionally, the park also has some toilets which are closed off to the public, making them inaccessible to the public. Visitors also said that since there is only one working bathroom in the park, which is ill-maintained, many urinate in public spaces causing public nuisance to other visitors.

A senior official said that despite the cleaning of the public toilets twice during the day, it was being vandalised and added that the issue would be addressed.

