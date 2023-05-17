Virudhachalam-Jayamkondam-Madhanathu road to be four-laned

May 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Virudhachalam-Jayamkondam-Madhanathur stretch of State Highways 140 in Ariyalur district will soon be widened as a four-lane road under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme (CMRDP).

The foundation for the project that was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹63 crore under the scheme was laid at a ceremony held at Koovathur village in Andimadam Union by Transport Minister S .S. Sivasankar in the presence of Jayamkondam MLA Ka.So.Ka. Kannan and Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivasankar pointed out that CMRDP aimed to develop about 2,200 km of State highways that connect district headquarters as four-lane roads over a period of 10 years. During the current year, about 150 km of such roads were to be developed as four-lane highways. The roads were selected based on traffic intensity and connectivity.

The widening of the Virudhachalam-Jayamkondam-Madhanathur road would also entail reconstruction of a minor bridge and culverts, construction of drains and centre median. The project was scheduled to be completed in 16 months.

Widening of the road would benefit residents of Koovathur, Thandalai, Kallathur and Keezhkudiruppu and surrounding villages, Mr. Sivasankar said.

The Minister, who planted a tree sapling, instructed officials of the Highways department to ensure that the greenery was restored by planting of tree saplings along the stretch after completion of the project.

K. Uthandi, Divisional Engineer, Highways, and other officials were present.