Virtual reality library launched in Tiruchi

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visits the BHEL workshop during the launch of the internship programme in Tiruchi on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To bring advanced technology to students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched a virtual reality library at the District Branch Library in Lalgudi here on Saturday.

Virtual reality technology will be introduced in libraries in the State for the benefit of the student community. Each library will be provided with two devices to support access to a variety of virtual and augmented reality content, especially for students viewing through virtual reality headsets.

During the first phase, the virtual reality technology will be implemented in 76 libraries, two each in all 38 districts, across the State. A total of 152 devices were provided to the libraries at a cost of ₹65.64 lakh. “Every year more than one lakh students will be benefited from the initiative,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said. Training has been provided for 155 librarians to handle the devices.

According to Mr. Poyyamozhi, virtual reality will be used to enhance educational programmes in libraries through the latest graphics. Virtual reality uses a computer, headset, and sensors to involve the users directly in a three-dimensional, computer-generated world. “The 360-degree learning helps students better understand the material and will also serve as a way to draw in students who were thinking that public libraries just contain books,” he added.

By helping students visualise theoretical concepts, the initiative aims to improve the students’ attention span and interest. “With the introduction of the latest technology in the libraries, students will become more engaged and would be able to absorb all information more effectively,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said. The technology will also be introduced in the library in Thuraiyur, he added.

Appointment orders for three persons on compassionate grounds were given during the inauguration.

Later in the day, the Minister launched an internship programme for students of vocational education in government higher secondary schools at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The programme has been introduced for students of Class XI and Class XII to encourage and develop them with job-oriented skills. The students will be provided practical training at the BHEL workshop in courses based on market demand.

Mr. Poyyamozhi also inaugurated a new multi-purpose building at the Vaiyampatti Panchayat Union. The building is constructed for public use at the cost of ₹10 lakh by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj under the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Constituency Development Scheme.

K. Nanthakumar, School Education Commissioner, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali, and other senior officials took part.