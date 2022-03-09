Virtual philately exhibition inaugurated

S.T. Ramalingam (centre), Additional Divisional Railway Manager, released a special postal cover in Tiruchi on Wednesday. A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, and R. Ganapathi Swaminathan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, are also seen. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A virtual philately exhibition, Delta Digipex 2022, organised by the Department of Posts was inaugurated on Wednesday by S.T. Ramalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi Division.

Collections of philatelists and others from the central region are on display at the virtual exhibition which can be viewed by logging on to: https://deltadigipex.com/

The exhibition is being held online in view of the pandemic.

A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, released the logo of the exhibition and the special covers on Arumbavur wood carvings and Thanjavur pith works, both of which have been given Geographical Indication (GI) tags recently, on the occasion.

R. Ganapathi Swaminathan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi Division, spoke.