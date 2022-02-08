Virtual philatelic exhibition on March 9 and 10

TIRUCHI

The Department of Posts will host a virtual philatelic exhibition, Delta Digipex, on March 9 and 10.

The exhibition, the ninth to be held in Tiruchi Central Postal Region, will be held online in view of the pandemic. The exhibition is being organised as part of the commemoration of 75 years of Independence and will be held on the theme of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ – Self-Reliant India.

Philatelists, school students and schools from all districts (including Karaikal of Nagapattinam Division) under Central region can exhibit their collections in the virtual philatelic exhibition. A website, https://deltadigipex.com/ has been developed exclusively for the online exhibition, A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tamil Nadu, told reporters here on Tuesday.

Interested people can access the website and apply to participate.

The exhibition will be open to all under three categories: 18 years and above; 11-18 and schools. Best exhibits will be awarded with medals. National and international level prize-winning collections will also be exhibited under special invitee class. Drawing, letter writing and quiz competitions will be conducted as part of the event. Release of special covers on GI (Geographical Indication) tagged products of Thanjavur Pith works and Arumbavur Wood carvings will be the highlight of the event. More information about the exhibition can be had from the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi Division, or Senior Postmaster, Tiruchi Head Post Office.