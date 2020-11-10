‘Virtual Cop’ app launched to build communication between public and police

TIRUCHI

'Virtual Cop' - a mobile App aimed at providing a communication platform between the general public and the police department was introduced here on Tuesday. The app has initially been launched for the Tiruchi Range encompassing Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Karur districts.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone H.M. Jayaram inaugurated the App in the presence of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range Z. Annie Vijaya, Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Tiruchi T. Senthilkumar, Additional Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police and Inspectors of Tiruchi Range.

The Virtual Cop app which could be downloaded from the playstore provides for two-way communication and interactions between the general public and the police department, say police sources. Public could register their complaints without having to visit a nearby police station making use of the app. The complaints could pertain to traffic violation, crimes, child abuse and women abuse for speedier action. Public could also convey information relating to any illegal activity taking place in their respective places through the app, the sources said. Public could also register the complaint along with a photo of the incident. The status of the complaint could be viewed in the app.

The sources said the social media team of the police in the respective districts would forward the complaint or information to their higher ups and the jurisdictional officer of the police station concerned for quicker action. Plans were afoot to include more features in the App including 'Watch My House', finding the nearest police station, finding the nearest hospital and request for police verification certificate.