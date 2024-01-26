Viralimalai government schoolgirl wins 10th prize in letter-writing contest on election awareness

January 26, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A. Angel Varsha, a Class 11 student of Viralimalai Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai district, has done her alma mater proud by winning the 10th prize in a letter-writing competition for children organised to raise awareness about voting and elections across Tamil Nadu.

Varsha, 15, received her award (a citation and cash prize of ₹1,000) from Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer, at a special function held as part of National Voters’ Day celebrations at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday.

“Around 250 to 300 of our students had participated in various activities last month, organised by local administration authorities about elections, of which the letter-writing competition was one. Children were asked to bring inland letters addressed to the respective district collectors, and write a few lines on the process of voting and elections. The completed entries were sealed and collected by district tahsildars for evaluation. Varsha won the first place in Pudukottai district; after the State-level evaluation, we were informed that her letter was selected as the 10th best from all the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, and she would have to travel to Chennai to receive her prize,” K. Jayanthi, Headmistress, Viralimalai Girls’ Higher Secondary School, told The Hindu.

Varsha, whose father works as a driver, came second in her Class 10 exams. She is one of the 500 students selected for the Tamil Literary Aptitude scholarship, who will be participating in a “Thirukkural conference” soon in Virudhunagar district, said the school official.

“Letter-writing was an unfamiliar concept for many of the participants, and the contest helped to revive interest about non-electronic communication among the children. The recognition given to Varsha is a matter of pride not just for her, but also her parents and our school,” said Ms. Jayanthi.