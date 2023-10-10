HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Viral video of DMK functionary speaking on Cauvery issue kicks up a row

The clip, which was shared on social media, has the functionary asking members of allied parties to “create an illusion” of putting up a strong opposition against the Congress government in Karnataka

October 10, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A video clip of a ruling DMK functionary from Mayiladuthurai, asking members of allied parties to “create an illusion” of putting up a strong opposition against the Congress government in Karnataka, has gone viral on social media platforms.

He was apparently speaking at a meeting of local functionaries of the DMK and its allies to discuss the bandh called in the delta districts against the Karnataka government on the Cauvery issue on Wednesday.

Farmers’ associations and several political parties have called for a bandh in the delta districts such as Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur and four neighbouring districts to protest against the Karnataka government for not releasing adequate water for irrigation.

A video clip of the meeting, attended by DMK Mayiladuthurai district secretary and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan and Mayiladuthurai Congress MLA S. Raja Kumar, among others, surfaced on social media.

In it, DMK deputy district secretary M. Gnanavelan was heard saying, “We should create an illusion of opposing the Congress and downplay [AIADMK leader] Edappadi [K. Palaniswami] ultimately to eliminate the BJP, and that should be our policy. We can win the upcoming Lok Sabha election only if we do this to show our unity.”

BJP State president K. Annamalai shared the video and said, “As far as the DMK-Congress alliance is concerned, it has a history of betraying the people of Tamil Nadu on livelihood issues.”

“On the Cauvery issue, the DMK, which has been staging a drama day in and day out, is now going to pretend to hold a protest to deceive people and create an illusion that they are opposing the Karnataka Congress government,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.