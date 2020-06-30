Viral video: constable transferred

TIRUCHI

30 June 2020 22:54 IST

A day after a video clip showing a policeman slapping an aged man with a cycle went viral on a social media platform, the head constable involved in the incident was transferred to City Armed Reserve unit on Tuesday.

Police sources said Ilangovan, a head constable attached to law and order wing of Woraiyur police station, was shifted under the orders of the City Police Commissioner.

Based on the aged man’s statement, an inquiry into the incident that occurred near MGR statue roundabout on Monday evening would be conducted, teh sources added.

The short clip lasting a few seconds shows the purported incident at the roundabout where the aged man with the bicycle and the police constable appear to be engaged in an altercation and the latter slaps him.