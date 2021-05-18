Viral video: Collector suspends official for bribery

After a video went viral on social media, Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday suspended an official in District Supply Office at Gujiliamparai taluk in the district.

The video showed a youth posing questions to officials at the District Supply Office, who allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹500 from applicants of new family ration cards. An official was heard saying the money was for “office expenses”.

The Collector ordered an internal probe and the findings suggested that the staff at the DSO in Gujiliamparai had talked to the youth. Based on the report, the official identified as C. Saravanan was suspended. Further inquiry was on.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that in some ration shops in the district, cardholders were given only ₹1,500 as COVID-19 relief against ₹2,000 each. However, officials said there were no complaints and action would be taken if there were any specific charges.