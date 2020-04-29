Steps to tackle violence against women

The Social Welfare Department is keeping a tab on the section of abusive men indulging in violence against women during the lockdown. Such a measure is not unusual at the time of emergencies when there are more cases of violence against women, according to officials.

Inability of women working in informal sector will reduce access to basic needs and services, increase stress on families with the potential to exacerbate conflicts and violence. As resources become scarcer, women may be at greater risk for experiencing economic abuse, according to an advisory issued by the World Health Organisation.

Earlier this month, the WHO had cautioned all countries that violence could be inflicted by intimate partners on women and children causing injuries, mental, sexual and reproductive health problems.

The WHO cited as an instance the three times higher domestic violence cases reported to a police station in Jingzhou, a city in Hubei Province in China, in February 2020, compared with the same period the previous year.

The National Commission for Women has also reported about a sharp spurt in the cases of domestic violence after the lockdown took effect. A few days ago the Delhi High Court directed the Centre to effectively implement provisions of the Domestic Violence Act during the lockdown responding to a petition filed by All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice, an NGO.

Since every anganwadi worker is assigned with the task of the well being of 1,000 persons, it would be easier for them to identify problems in families and create awareness, particularly among women in rural parts, about the institutional support systems in place. Women bear the brunt of increased workload during this pandemic. School closures exacerbate this burden and place more stress on them, the official said.

The district administrations have activated the Integrated Child Development Services, Child Protection Unit for effective monitoring of domestic violence against women and children, realising that stress, disruption of social and protective networks, and decreased access to services can exacerbate the risk of violence against women.

The department has taken cognisance of the tendency of perpetrators to use restrictions due to COVID-19 to exercise power and control over their partners to further reduce access to services, help, and psychosocial support from both formal and informal networks. In such situations, ‘the anganwadi workers will facilitate the complainants to avail themselves of the utility of the institutional support.

Complaints could be conveyed by the affected women through helpline numbers 1091 and 181. Once a complaint is received, a team led by Protection Officer would go to the spot to make an inquiry and offer immediate counselling, a Social Welfare Officer in one of the delta districts said.

Contrary to the apprehensions, the complaints being received through the helplines in recent weeks were far and few between, the official said.