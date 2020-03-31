Violators continue to be booked in Central Zone

Crackdown against those found violating the prohibitory orders continued with the police booking over 1,200 cases in the Central zone on Tuesday.

More than 1,300 persons were arrested across the zone and subsequently let on bail. The seizure of two-wheelers exceeded 900. Thanjavur district was on top in respect of cases booked with the figure surpassing 400 followed by 300 cases in Tiruchi Rural Police limits, said police sources.

In Tiruchi City Police limits alone, more than 800 two-wheelers which were seized ever since the prohibitory order was enforced a few days ago have been stationed at the Armed Reserve ground here. The vehicles were driven by those who did not have any valid and genuine reason to venture out of their home thus violating the order, said the police.