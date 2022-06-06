Violation of Street Vendors Protection Act alleged

Third party to collect ‘daily rent’ from street vendors, says Union

Third party to collect ‘daily rent’ from street vendors, says Union

Kumbakonam Corporation’s action of allowing a third party to collect ‘daily rent’ from street vendors through a tender has been opposed by AITUC Thanjavur District Street Vendors Union.

According to the legal advisor of the Union, M.A. Bharathi, who is also the District Secretary of CPI Thanjavur North District, as per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 enacted by the Central government and the subsequent framing of the scheme and rules in 2015 by the Tamil Nadu government, the civic body would be the sole authority to collect the ‘vending fee’ directly from vendors to whom the Town Vending Committee had issued the certificate of vending.

However, Kumbakonam Corporation had called for a tender to collect the vending fee from the street vendors on behalf of the civic body and authorised an individual who had quoted the highest bid of around ₹60 lakh per annum.

Pointing out that the offering of a tender itself was a violation, exhorting the street vendors to comply with the decision and pay exorbitant amounts as vending fee was unethical. For instance, as per the scheme and rules, a full-time stationary vendor putting up his shop in a square metre (approximately 10 square feet) would have to remit a minimum of ₹750 to ₹3,000 per annum depending on the size of the shop.

While this minimum amount mentioned in the Tamil Nadu rules was based on the guideline value, fixing a flat rate of ₹30 per square metre per day would end with the street vendor shelling out ₹.10,800 per annum since the guideline values of Kumbakonam Town was not on par with major cities such as Chennai or any other towns in Tamil Nadu.

Protesting the issuance of tender in violation of the Street Vendors Livelihood Protection Act, AITUC organised a rally at Kumbakonam on Monday and submitted a petition urging the civic body to implement the Act in toto.

The demonstrators also urged the civic body to ensure that all eligible street vendors were enrolled under the Act and that the benefits be extended to vendors under the Act be availed by all. To date around 600 street vendors were enrolled, while more than 1,500 were engaged in street vending activity in the town.