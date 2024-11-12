Violation of rules causes traffic bottleneck on VOC Road

Violation of traffic rules by buses and haphazard parking of omnibuses on VOC Road near Central bus stand in Tiruchi is posing hardships to road users and residents.

This important road links the Collector’s Office Road with the rear side of the Central bus stand. Buses are not allowed to operate on the narrow road. The inconvenience caused by the buses while operating on the road is also among reasons for the non-operation of buses on it. The road is used for operation of buses whenever the situation warrants. But the buses continue to violate traffic rules.

The buses are supposed to enter the Central bus stand via Periya Milaguparai. But some of the buses defy the rules and enter the bus stand via VOC Road, It often causes traffic bottlenecks whenever vehicles come from the opposite direction.

Omnibuses also cause trouble to the residents and pedestrians. After the closure of the terminus functioning from the railway land near SETC Bus Stand, omnibus operators began halting their fleet on the roads around the bus stand. A section of them halt their fleet on the VOC Road, thereby causing bottlenecks. In addition to them, the guests who attend ceremonies at the marriage halls park their vehicles at their will. Similarly, people who visit a textile showroom, prayer hall and a restaurant also add to the traffic woes by parking their vehicles on the road.

“In order to prevent buses from using the road, the traffic police put up iron bars and barricades across the road at the entry points. But the bus operators manage to break the bars on several occasions to make it convenient to operate buses. The noise generated while operating buses irritates the residents. It deprives the residents of a sound sleep,” says K. Balasubramanian, a medical practitioner, who lives in an apartment on VOC Road.

Considering the narrow and steep curves of the road, punitive action should be taken on the violators, he said.