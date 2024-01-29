Violation of one-way rule rampant on several roads in Tiruchi; traffic police say enforcement of rule is being stepped up

January 29, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unchecked violation of the one-way rule on the roads in Tiruchi city is hindering the free movement of vehicles besides posing a threat to law-abiding drivers.

Some of the roads in core areas of the city that have been designated a one way are West Boulevard Road, Gandhi Market, Big Bazaar Road, Vayalur Road, Thennur flyover, Madurai arm of the overbridge near Tiruchi Railway Junction and roads around Central and Chathiram bus stands.

However, road users complain that one-way rule violation has become rampant in the city. N. Malarvizhi, a commuter, says two-wheelers and autorickshaws ignore the “no entry” board and enter the road in the wrong direction. They drive in a negligent manner posing a risk to law-abiding drivers. The situation is no different on service roads along the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass near Sanjeevi Nagar junction, where the two-wheeler riders drive on the wrong side with impunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road safety activist P. Ayyarappan says poor enforcement of one-way rule and traffic police not levying on-the-spot fine has emboldened the drivers and driving along these stretches is becoming risky, particularly at night, for those who follow the rules. With the limited presence of traffic police to regulate and check the movement of vehicles, many drivers violate the one-way rule. He says Tiruchi city police should deploy additional traffic police personnel near one-way stretches and install more automatic number plate recognition cameras to penalise offenders.

Cameras installed

A senior police official said to ensure better traffic management, nearly 20 cameras had been installed and connected with the Integrated Traffic Management System.

Barricades and signages were placed at the entry points of one-way stretches. Action will be taken against motorists who violate one-way traffic rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT