Violation of one-way rule rampant on several roads in Tiruchi; traffic police say enforcement of rule is being stepped up

Two-wheelers and autorickshaws often ignore the “no entry” board and enter the road in the wrong direction, say road users and blame it on poor enforcement of the rules and not levying on the spot fine

January 29, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan
Drivers driving on the wrong side has become a norm on the Oyamari Road along the Cauvery near Sanjeevi Nagar in Tiruchi.

Drivers driving on the wrong side has become a norm on the Oyamari Road along the Cauvery near Sanjeevi Nagar in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Unchecked violation of the one-way rule on the roads in Tiruchi city is hindering the free movement of vehicles besides posing a threat to law-abiding drivers.

Some of the roads in core areas of the city that have been designated a one way are West Boulevard Road, Gandhi Market, Big Bazaar Road, Vayalur Road, Thennur flyover, Madurai arm of the overbridge near Tiruchi Railway Junction and roads around Central and Chathiram bus stands.

However, road users complain that one-way rule violation has become rampant in the city. N. Malarvizhi, a commuter, says two-wheelers and autorickshaws ignore the “no entry” board and enter the road in the wrong direction. They drive in a negligent manner posing a risk to law-abiding drivers. The situation is no different on service roads along the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass near Sanjeevi Nagar junction, where the two-wheeler riders drive on the wrong side with impunity.

Road safety activist P. Ayyarappan says poor enforcement of one-way rule and traffic police not levying on-the-spot fine has emboldened the drivers and driving along these stretches is becoming risky, particularly at night, for those who follow the rules. With the limited presence of traffic police to regulate and check the movement of vehicles, many drivers violate the one-way rule. He says Tiruchi city police should deploy additional traffic police personnel near one-way stretches and install more automatic number plate recognition cameras to penalise offenders.

Cameras installed

A senior police official said to ensure better traffic management, nearly 20 cameras had been installed and connected with the Integrated Traffic Management System.

Barricades and signages were placed at the entry points of one-way stretches. Action will be taken against motorists who violate one-way traffic rules.

