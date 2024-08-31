Vinayaka idols to be immersed on September 9 in Tiruchi

Vinayaka idols installed at different parts of the city as part of the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations will be taken out in procession and immersed in waterbodies on September 9.

Ahead of the celebrations, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini held a meeting with representatives of organisations festival committees here on Friday to brief them on the guidelines to be followed during the festival processions. Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on September 7.

Urging the organisers to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government with respect to the procession, Ms. Kamini said that idols should be installed only with due permission, be it a private or public place. Organisers should avoid erecting thatched roof structures over the idols and instead use fire-retardant material.

Two volunteers should be deployed in shifts by the organisers for each idol. Use of loudspeakers should conform to the norms and can be used only for two hours each in the mornings and evenings. Organisers should try to install CCTV cameras at the sites.

The organisers should stick the specified timings notified for taking out the idols in procession and extend their cooperation to complete the processions by 10 p.m. Traffic rules should be followed and the idols should be carried only in four-wheelers, she aid.

The idols should be installed only at the permitted locations and no new location will be permitted, Ms. Kamini said.