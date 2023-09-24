ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols’ procession passes off peacefully

September 24, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Amid heavy police security arrangements, Vinayaka idols’ procession taken out in Muthupettai town in Tiruvarur district passed off peacefully on Sunday.

The procession of 19 idols started off near a Siva temple at Jambavanodai near Muthupettai and went through various places in the town, including Azad Nagar. Police personnel were deployed all along the route to prevent any untoward incidents.

The idols were all immersed in the Pamini river. Over 2,000 police personnel were deployed for the idols procession which ended peacefully, said police sources.

