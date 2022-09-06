Vinayaka idols immersion rallies held

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 06, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols being taken out on a procession at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vinayaka idols installed at various public places were taken out in procession for immersion at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday amid tight police security. Organised by the Hindu Munnani, the procession started from Jambanvanodai Siva temple in the presence of BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and members. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Idols from several places, including Uppur, Alankadu, Thillaivilagam, Aramangadu, Kovilur and Maruthangaveli were brought to Jambavanodai. The procession passed through several areas, including Jambavanodai dargah, Melakkadu and Azad Nagar for immersion of the idols in the Bamani river.

Heavy police bandobust was put in place in connection with the procession with the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Santhosh Kumar, heading the police force. Surveillance cameras were installed along the routes through which the procession passed to mount vigil.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, Vinayaka idols were taken out in procession for immersion in Kolakudi in Thottiyam taluk in Tiruchi district on Tuesday amid heavy police security.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app