Vinayaka idols immersion rallies held

Vinayaka idols being taken out on a procession at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vinayaka idols installed at various public places were taken out in procession for immersion at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday amid tight police security. Organised by the Hindu Munnani, the procession started from Jambanvanodai Siva temple in the presence of BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and members.

Idols from several places, including Uppur, Alankadu, Thillaivilagam, Aramangadu, Kovilur and Maruthangaveli were brought to Jambavanodai. The procession passed through several areas, including Jambavanodai dargah, Melakkadu and Azad Nagar for immersion of the idols in the Bamani river.

Heavy police bandobust was put in place in connection with the procession with the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Santhosh Kumar, heading the police force. Surveillance cameras were installed along the routes through which the procession passed to mount vigil.

Meanwhile, Vinayaka idols were taken out in procession for immersion in Kolakudi in Thottiyam taluk in Tiruchi district on Tuesday amid heavy police security.