Vinayaka idols immersed

Vinayaka idols, installed by Viswaroopa Vinayakar Chathurthi Hindu Renaissance Committee and Hindu Munnani in various parts of Thanjavur, were immersed in the Vadavar on Wednesday.

The colourful immersion procession of deities began from near the railway junction and wended its way through major thoroughfares before reaching the immersion spot identified by the district administration at the Vadavar.

In all, 50 idols were immersed in the river, while more than 20 installed at various places by other organisations on Monday and Tuesday.