ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols immersed in the Cauvery amid heavy security in Tiruchi

Published - September 09, 2024 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 200 idols were installed all over Tiruchi on Saturday when Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated; idols from outskirts of the city were also brought for immersion in the Cauvery

The Hindu Bureau

A Vinayaka idol being immersed in the Cauvery in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Idols of Lord Vinayaka were taken out in a procession on Monday and immersed in the Cauvery river here amid tight security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200 idols were installed all over the city on Saturday when Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated. Police sources said the idols were taken out in a procession from all the six ranges: Cantonment, Srirangam, Fort, Thillai Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Gandhi Market within the city limits accompanied by the organising committee members and police personnel. 

Arrangements were made along the Cauvery bridge for immersion of the idols of different sizes in the river. Some idols installed on the outskirts of Tiruchi were also brought and immersed in the Cauvery. 

Security was stepped up all over the city in view of the procession. Police personnel were deployed at important junctions and sensitive locations besides enroute to maintain peace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US