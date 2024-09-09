GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinayaka idols immersed in the Cauvery amid heavy security in Tiruchi

Over 200 idols were installed all over Tiruchi on Saturday when Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated; idols from outskirts of the city were also brought for immersion in the Cauvery

Published - September 09, 2024 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A Vinayaka idol being immersed in the Cauvery in Tiruchi on Monday.

A Vinayaka idol being immersed in the Cauvery in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Idols of Lord Vinayaka were taken out in a procession on Monday and immersed in the Cauvery river here amid tight security.

Over 200 idols were installed all over the city on Saturday when Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated. Police sources said the idols were taken out in a procession from all the six ranges: Cantonment, Srirangam, Fort, Thillai Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Gandhi Market within the city limits accompanied by the organising committee members and police personnel. 

Arrangements were made along the Cauvery bridge for immersion of the idols of different sizes in the river. Some idols installed on the outskirts of Tiruchi were also brought and immersed in the Cauvery. 

Security was stepped up all over the city in view of the procession. Police personnel were deployed at important junctions and sensitive locations besides enroute to maintain peace.

September 09, 2024 09:03 pm IST

