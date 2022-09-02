Vinayaka idols immersed in river Cauvery amid tight security

Over 1,000 police personnel were deployed at vantage locations

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 02, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols being immersed in the Cauvery river in Tiruchi on Friday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Several idols of Lord Vinayaka installed at public places here were taken in procession and immersed in the Cauvery river on Friday amid tight police security.

The decorated idols of different sizes were installed at various public spots on Vinayaka Chathurthi. On the third day after the festival, they were taken in procession and immersed in the Cauvery river. 

The City Police deployed over 1,000 police personnel at vantage locations and along the procession routes. Barricades were erected on either side of the Cauvery bridge and makeshift stages installed for immersion of the idols in the river.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The routes were notified by the police through which the processions proceeded from different places before reaching the Cauvery river bridge.  Meanwhile, the immersion rally at Puthanatham, near Tiruchi, which was categorised as “hyper sensitive,” passed off peacefully, said the sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app