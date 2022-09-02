Vinayaka idols immersed in river Cauvery amid tight security

Over 1,000 police personnel were deployed at vantage locations

Several idols of Lord Vinayaka installed at public places here were taken in procession and immersed in the Cauvery river on Friday amid tight police security.

The decorated idols of different sizes were installed at various public spots on Vinayaka Chathurthi. On the third day after the festival, they were taken in procession and immersed in the Cauvery river.

The City Police deployed over 1,000 police personnel at vantage locations and along the procession routes. Barricades were erected on either side of the Cauvery bridge and makeshift stages installed for immersion of the idols in the river.

The routes were notified by the police through which the processions proceeded from different places before reaching the Cauvery river bridge. Meanwhile, the immersion rally at Puthanatham, near Tiruchi, which was categorised as “hyper sensitive,” passed off peacefully, said the sources.