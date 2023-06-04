ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idol damage row: Police book case acting on complaint that wrong information was spread

June 04, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pudukottai Town police have registered a case acting on a complaint preferred by a Village Administrative Officer of Pudukottai Town seeking action against those who had spread wrong information that an idol of Lord Vinayaka kept at the Collector’s camp office premises had got damaged. 

Investigation has been launched following booking of the case on Sunday under IPC sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505 (II) (statements conducing to public mischief), police sources said. The wrong information was purportedly shared through the social media platform, the sources further said. 

A message, widely shared on social media platforms, alleged that the idol of Lord Vinayaka placed in the District Collector’s Camp office in Pudukottai Town got damaged while it was being shifted. It kicked up a controversy on Saturday.  Following this, a section of BJP members assembled in front of the Collector’s camp office on Saturday demanding they be allowed to check the idol kept inside. However, they were prevented by the police. 

The district administration came out with a statement on Saturday stating a wrong information was being spread through the social media that the Vinayaka idol got damaged while it was being shifted. There was no truth in the message circulated in the social media, the statement said adding that the idol was in a good state. The message further said the act was to paint the district administration with communal colour when it was being run as per the Constitution. 

Pudukottai Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya, who took charge recently, told The Hindu on Sunday that “the Vinayaka idol is in the same place where it was and nothing has been removed”. 

