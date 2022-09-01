Vinayaga idols procession: Police announce traffic diversion in Tiruchi tomorrow

Tiruchi City Police has announced diversion of vehicular movements on Friday in connection with procession of Vinayaga idols installed in public places for immersion in the Cauvery river here. The following diversion will come into effect from 2 p.m. on September 2 and will be in force till 6 a.m. on September 3 to ease traffic congestion:

Tiruchi-bound mofussil buses from Thuraiyur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore routes will be diverted at Kollidam gate to go via Chennai bypass road, Old Palpannai roundabout, TVS Tollgate, Head Post Office, MGR statue, Sastri road, K.T. Junction, Karur bypass road to reach the Chathram bus stand. In the return direction, these buses will go via Karur bypass road, K.T. Junction, Sastri road, MGR statue and TVS Tollgate to reach the Chennai Bypass Road.

Town buses coming from Lalgudi, Samayapuram, Manachanallur and Vathalai will go via new Kollidam bridge, Checkpost 6, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, JAC corner to reach Srirangam old bus stand. In the return direction, these buses will proceed via Rajagopuram, Gandhi road, Tiruvanaikoil Junction, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, Checkpost 6 and new Kollidam bridge.

Srirangam-bound city buses from Chathram bus stand wil go via Main Guard gate, West Bouleward road, Vellamandi, Nelpettai, Dharbarmedu, Palpannai roundabout, Chennai by pass road, ‘Y’ road junction, Checkpost 6, Trunk Road, Tiruvanaikoil junction, Gandhi road, JAC corner to reach Srirangam old bus stand.

In the return direction, these buses will go via Rajagopuram, Gandhi road, Tiruvanaikoil junction, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, Checkpost 6, ‘Y road junction, Chennai bypass road, Palpannai roundabout, TVS Tollgate, Head Post Office, Mutharayar statue, MGR statue, Sastri Road, K.T. Junction, Maris overbridge, College Road to reach Chathram bus stand.

Town buses from Chathram bus stand to Tiruverumbur and Thuvakudi will go via Main Guard Gate, West Bouleward Road, Vellamandi, Nelpettai, Dharbarmedu amd Palpannai roundabout. In the return direction, these buses will come via Palpannai roundabout, TVS Tollgate, Head Post Office, Mutharayar statue, MGR statue, Sastri Road, K.T. Junction, Maris overbridge and College Road to reach Chathram bus stand.

Freight vehicles and heavy goods carriers bound for Thanjavur and Pudukottai from Coimbatore and Karur routes will be diverted at Kulithalai Cauvery bridge and go via Musiri, Kollidam Tollgate, Chennai bypass road and Palpannai roundabout. Such vehicles will go to Thanjavur via Palpannai roundabout and those proceeding to Pudukottai will go via TVS Tollgate.

Freight vehicles and heavy goods carriers from Thanjavur and Pudukottai routes proceeding towards Karur will go via Palpannai roundabout, Chennai bypass road, Cauvery bridge, Kollidam Tollgate, Musiri and Kulithalai, a police press release said.