Villupuram-Thanjavur track to be electrified by October

The 228-km mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur is expected to become fully electrified in a couple of months as the project’s final leg from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur has been targeted for completion by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) by October.

Overhead electrification works on the nearly 70-km segment from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur is racing towards completion, a senior RVNL official said.

RVNL, which was entrusted with the task of electrifying the entire mainline section, falling under the limits of Tiruchi Railway Division, carried out the works in phases energising at first the portion from Villupuram to Cuddalore in early 2019 and, subsequently, electrifying the next portion from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai via Chidambaram, Vaitheeswarankoil and Sirkazhi in early 2020. As part of the project costing nearly ₹300 crore, the organisation constructed a traction substation at Cuddalore.

Upon getting mandatory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety separately for operation of electric loco-hauled passenger and freight trains on Villupuram-Cuddalore portion and, thereafter, on Cuddalore-Mayiladuthurai stretch, RVNL took up the final portion from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur via Kumbakonam. Although the project suffered a setback from March-end when the lockdown was clamped due to COVID-19 pandemic, it resumed and gained momentum from July.

The RVNL official said the target now was to complete the entire overhead electrification works on the project's final portion from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur by October. Post-completion, the entire mainline section would become a fully electrified stretch. The organisation would submit relevant documents pertaining to completion of work in the project's final leg to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru to conduct mandatory inspection on the newly electrified portion from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur to obtain statutory clearance for operation of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains on this segment.

The official said the state-owned Tangedco began supplying power to the newly constructed traction substation at Cuddalore from last week. A substation had been constructed at Mayiladuthurai junction as part of the project for which power supply from Tangedco was expected only next year. Nonetheless, this would not be a constraint for operating electric loco-operated trains on the mainline section once the clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety came for the electrified Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur portion as power could be drawn from Cuddalore and Thanjavur substations.

The mainline section with a single broad gauge track is one of the oldest stretches in the railway network covering portions of the fertile delta region from where movement of paddy by rail takes place to various destinations.

It is one of the major sections under the Tiruchi Railway Division after a double track chord line stretch from Villupuram to Tiruchi via Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur was electrified a few years ago.