Physical survey for doubling the mainline section gets over

The agency nominated by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation to carry out the preliminary engineering survey for doubling the mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur has completed the physical survey.

The exercise in the 193-kilometre long mainline section commenced three months ago from the Villupuram Junction side after the Southern Railway Construction entrusted the task with an agency nominated by it consequent to announcement from the railway administration in this regard.

The agency would now compiled a detailed report post completion of the physical survey and submit it to the Southern Railway Construction Organisation headquartered in Chennai. The comprehensive report to be prepared by the agency soon would contain land available and the extent of more land which would be required for executing the doubling project on the mainline section which serves as alternative route to Chennai from Tiruchi.

The mainline section with single broad gauge track at present has almost reached saturation in respect of traffic density in view of rise in operation of passenger trains through this route prompting rail travellers to demand for doubling the section.

A senior Southern Railway Construction Organisation official told ‘The Hindu’ that the agency nominated by it had completed the physical survey for doubling the mainline section. The agency is expected to submit its detailed report to the Southern Railway Construction Organisation in three months time. The report would also contain the proposed alignments to be made for doubling and the estimated cost of the project, the official said.

The Traffic branch of the Southern Railway would conduct traffic survey in the mainline section which is presently being electrified in phases. Upon receipt of the engineering and traffic survey reports, the Southern Railway Construction Organisation would forward the same to the Railway Board, New Delhi in the early part of the next fiscal seeking sanction of the project and allocation of funds. The official said the Construction Organisation would be requiring additional land in some stretches if the doubling project gets the go ahead.

The Railway Board’s announcement to conduct a preliminary engineering survey is being seen as a positive development for the doubling project which has been a persistent demand from the rail users in the delta region.

Running through the fertile delta area, the mainline section which an important stretch in the vast limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division has seen a steady rise in passenger movements and freight traffic over the years. The execution of doubling project would enable railways to operate more trains in the section and further boost passenger movements thereby bringing in more revenue, it is felt.