Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai daily train to be restored from July 11

Southern Railway has announced the resumption of Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram daily train as unreserved express specials from July 11. The Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram unreserved express special (Train No. 06690) will leave Mayiladuthurai at 6 a.m. and reach Villupuram at 9.05 a.m., the same day.

The Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai unreserved express special (Train No. 06691) will leave Villupuram at 2.25 p.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 5.40 p.m. the same day. The trains will have seven general second class coaches and two second class- cum-luggage brake van coaches.

The trains will have stoppages at Nidur, Anandatandavapuram, Vaithisvarankoil, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, Vallampadugai, Chidambaram, Kille, Parangipettai, Puduchattiram, Alapakkam, Capper Quarry, Cuddalore Port Junction, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Varakalpattu, Nellikuppam, Melpattam Bakkam, Panruti, Thiruthuraiyur and Serndanur, a Southern Railway press release here said.