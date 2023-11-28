Villages with steep decline in samba cultivation identified

November 28, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A little over 50 villages in Thanjavur district have been identified as hamlets where samba cultivation has not been taken up in about one-third of the total cultivable area.

Disclosing this at the agriculture grievance meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Tuesday, Joint Director (Agriculture – in charge), S. Eswar said a total of 53 villages in Thanjavur, Budalur and Thiruvaiyaru taluks had been identified as areas where samba’ cultivation was not taken up by farmers in about 75% of the normal area of cultivation.

Stating that the reason for the steep decline in the total area of cultivation in these villages was the ‘inability’ to take up seeding of paddy and failed seeding exercise, he called upon the farmers who had opted for crop insurance to apply for revised adangal document indicating that the crop had been transplanted and upload it on the insurance portal. As on November 22, the samba crop cultivated on 2,38,170 acres had been enrolled by farmers for crop insurance cover.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation had purchased a total of 1,38,561 metric tonnes of paddy from the district farmers who had taken up kuruvai cultivation in 1,96,215 acres, he added.