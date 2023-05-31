Villages to get 600 saplings each under KAVIAD programme

May 31, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

A total of 113 villages in Tiruvarur district will receive 600 saplings each under the Kalaignarin All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development (KAVIAD) Programme 2022-23.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charusree said ₹40.86 lakh had been allocated for the project and a total of 67,800 saplings would be distributed to the villages.

While 16 villages in Mannargudi Union would receive 9,600 saplings under the programme, it would be followed by Kudavasal Union with 14 villages, Nannilam with 13, Karadacherry and Valangaiman 12 each, Kottur 11, Needamangalam 10, Muthupettai nine and eight villages each in Thiruthuraipoondi and Tiruvarur Unions.

Planting of perennial fruit trees on fallow land clusters in villages was among the several objectives of the KAVIAD programme, as per an Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department policy note.

