Villages continue to remain inundated along Kollidam river in Mayiladuthurai district

Minister for Environment Siva V.Meyyanathan inspects Kollidam river at Alakudi in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday.

Most parts of Alakudi, Nadalpadugai, Mudalamettu Thittu, Vadavarangam, Mathirivelur and Podupattinam villages in Mayiladuthurai district continue to remain inundated for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to the heavy discharge in Kollidam river.

The situation eased a bit on Thursday as the flow had come down to about 1.13 lakh cusecs from Wednesday’s realisation of 2.21 lakh cusecs. However, with the discharge into the Cauvery from Mettur dam rising again, the flow in Kollidam at Upper Anicut would increase on Friday.

About 4,000 persons from the affected villages have been provided shelter at nine temporary camps. Minister for Environment Siva.V. Meyyanathan, along with Collector R. Lalitha and other officials, inspected the affected villages, agricultural fields and camps on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Meyyanathan said steps would be taken to sanction compensation for the crop damage sustained by farmers based on an enumeration by Revenue and Agriculture departments’ officials.

The demand of residents of Nadalpadugai and Mudalamettu Thittu for construction of cyclone shelters has been taken up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Cyclone shelters are likely to be built at the two locations at an estimate of ₹3 crore each, he said.

Steps were being taken to strengthen the Kollidam river bank at Alakudi at an estimate of ₹47 crore. The old shutters, installed several years ago, at the sluices on the south bank of the river would be replaced, he said.

Meanwhile, water realisation at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) near Tiruchi stood at 65,966 cusecs at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Of this, 44,970 cusecs was being diverted into the Kollidam and 20,216 cusecs was flowing in the Cauvery river.

Rain in Tiruchi

Tiruchi city experienced heavy rain on Wednesday night with Tiruchi Junction recording 94 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Tiruchi Town recorded 85 mm, leaving several arterial areas and low-lying areas inundated. Thillai Nagar Main Road and many of the cross roads, Salai Road and Madurai Road were heavily inundated, much to the inconvenience of road users. The ongoing underground sewerage works compounded the woes for residents.