Villagers worship Natarajar idol recovered after seven decades

November 28, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

After 67 years, devotees offered prayers to the 11th Century Panchaloka Natarajar idol at Sri Sivagurunathaswamy temple, Sivapuram, near Kumbakonam.

The idol was stolen from the temple in 1956 and a case was registered with Nachiyarkovil Police after a gap of 13 years. It was ascertained that the idol was on display at a museum in New Jersey, USA. It was brought back after establishing its origin through law in 1988 and was kept at the Idol Chest, Tiruvarur, for safety reasons.

Subsequently, devotees and temple authorities lodged a petition at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking permission to offer prayers to the idol at the temple. After hearing their plea, the court allowed their plea with the condition that the idol should be returned and kept in the Idol Chest at Sri Nageswaran temple, Kumbakonam.

The idol was brought to the Sivapuram temple on Monday and puja was performed before it was handed over to the Idol Chest authorities at Sri Nageswaran temple, Kumbakonam.

