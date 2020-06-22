Villagers take up the fight

22 June 2020 18:32 IST

Residents of Marungulam have convinced traders in Marungulam Junction to shut their shops for a fortnight from Sunday in order to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus in Marungulam and surrounding villages.

The plea to shut the shops were put forth by the villagers to the owners of around 100 shops functioning in the junction following a COVID-19 positive case reported in a nearby village since Marungulam Junction serves as an important market for the people of Marungulam and 19 other villages situated around Marungulam.

Messages pleading with the villagers to stay indoors and not move out their houses for the next 15 days was aired through the public address system fitted on autorickshaws, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

A plea to close the TASMAC outlet functioning at Marungulam for a fortnight was also made by the villagers to the District Administration.