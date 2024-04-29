GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villagers say ‘no’ to merger with urban local bodies

April 29, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI/TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Thirumalairayasamuthiyam Panchayat residents stage protest at Metupatti village. 

Thirumalairayasamuthiyam Panchayat residents stage protest at Metupatti village.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of villages in Pudukottai district and those surrounding Manapparai near Tiruchi have opposed the proposed merger of the panchayats with the urban local bodies in the respective towns.

Expressing their dissent to the proposal to merge their villages with Pudukottai Corporation, residents of two panchayats staged a hunger strike in Pudukottai on Monday.

Apart from being wary of an imminent tax rise, the villagers also opposed the move as they would not be able to get employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme if the panchayat status was lost.

The Thirumalairayasamuthiyam Panchayat residents staged their protest at Metupatti village and Thirukkattalai panchayat residents staged their protest in Kepparai village.

“These are economically backward regions. A good majority of us are involved in various daily wage activities including agriculture, labour works and construction. We cannot afford to lose the MGNREGA scheme as it is a life support to many here. Our consent was not asked before the announcement of this merger,” Panchayat member D. Pushparaj from Thirumalairayasamuthiyam said,

In Tiruchi, over 500 people from villages nearby Manapparai municipality gathered near Melamanjampatti ground to register their opposition to the expansion of the municipal limits.

Kandasamy N, former president of Venagikurichi panchayat, pointed to various schemes that were available and were useful in the village panchayat. “If we get merged with the municipality we won’t get any benefits. We don’t have water problem now but under municipality areas there are many places where water supply problem is there,”

When contacted, a senior Manapparai municipality official said he was not aware of any proposal to expand the municipal limits by merger of villages.

