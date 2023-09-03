Villagers protest against sinking of borewells on Kollidam river bed

September 03, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

Villagers of Anbil, Ariyur, Sengaraiyur, Thinniyam, and Natarajapuram staged a demonstration in front of the Primary Health Centre at Anbil near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Saturday against sinking of borewells for drinking water projects on the Kollidam river bed.

Sources said during the protest, villagers alleged that the groundwater table along the Kollidam river bed has been depleting because of bore wells for drinking water projects.

Officials and police held talks with them. A minor scuffle broke out during the talks and some villagers were removed and detained by the police. They were lodged in a hall and released later, sources added.

