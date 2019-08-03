Villagers protest after baby dies at PHC

Villagers staged a protest outside Andhanallur Primary Health Centre (PHC) after a baby reportedly died soon after birth early on Saturday morning.

B. Jagaseeshwaran from Pulivalam village admitted his wife Pavithra to the PHC on Friday night. “Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, when Pavithra went into labour, there was no doctor at the PHC. A nurse and a helper assisted Pavithra in the delivery. We believe that the baby suffocated due to lack of medical supervision,” said Vinoth Mani, Union Secretary, CPI(M).

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and CPI(M) staged a protest after the incident. “The parents say that the baby was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where it was declared brought dead. A similar incident occurred at Perugamani PHC less than a month ago,” said Mr. Mani.

Later, a meeting was convened with P. Usha Rani, District Maternal and Child Health Officer (DMCHO), along with Leo Bheema Rao, Block Medical Officer, Srirangam Tahsildar, and other officials where they listened to the protesters’ demands.

“We want mother and child to be rushed to MGMGH if there is no doctor at the PHCs. Apart from that, there is no 108 ambulance stationed in the area. If required, they must rush from elsewhere which is a loss of precious time,” said Mr. Mani.

The demands were raised even when the child in Perugumani died, he added.