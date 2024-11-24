ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers oppose quarry operations in Sorathur

Published - November 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Sorathur near Thuraiyur say increasing noise and air pollution posed a health hazard to about 3,000 families living in the village and want the govt. shutdown the quarry

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Sorathur in Thuraiyur passed resolutions in a gram sabha meeting on Saturday, opposing quarry operations located 500 metres from the village. They said noise pollution, health risks, and environmental damage as major concerns to about 3,000 families living in the village.

“The blasting at odd hours disturbs the peace, affecting children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Groundwater depletion is impacting agriculture and livelihoods,” said Ramesh M., a villager. Residents raised concerns over soil erosion and dust pollution affecting air and water quality.

The villagers have submitted a petition to the Revenue Department officials to halt the quarry’s operations, ban new quarries in the area, and provide compensation for damages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / pollution

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US