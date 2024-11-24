 />

Villagers oppose quarry operations in Sorathur

Residents of Sorathur near Thuraiyur say increasing noise and air pollution posed a health hazard to about 3,000 families living in the village and want the govt. shutdown the quarry

Residents of Sorathur in Thuraiyur passed resolutions in a gram sabha meeting on Saturday, opposing quarry operations located 500 metres from the village. They said noise pollution, health risks, and environmental damage as major concerns to about 3,000 families living in the village.

“The blasting at odd hours disturbs the peace, affecting children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Groundwater depletion is impacting agriculture and livelihoods,” said Ramesh M., a villager. Residents raised concerns over soil erosion and dust pollution affecting air and water quality.

The villagers have submitted a petition to the Revenue Department officials to halt the quarry’s operations, ban new quarries in the area, and provide compensation for damages.

Published - November 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST

